Israel/OPT: Killing of Prominent Palestinian West-Bank Activist Awda Al-Hathaleen Demands Justice and Accountability  

Reacting to the killing of Awda Al-Hathaleen Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas, said:

“The cold-blooded killing of Awda, a dedicated human rights defender and father of three young children, is a devastating tragedy and a brutal reminder of the relentless violence faced by Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank.

Awda Al-Hathaleen, who had recently warned UK Members of Parliament about threats to his life, was entitled to protection. His killing is the cruel consequence of Israel’s sustained policy of forcibly expulsing on of Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, including Masafer Yatta.

The deliberate failure of Israeli authorities to conduct genuine and impartial investigations into settler attacks against Palestinians demands immediate and independent international investigations into this killing and other such attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Investigations must address the role of Israeli authorities, such as the Israeli police and military who directly contribute to or enable settler violence and routinely fail to prevent killings, assaults and other violations of Palestinians’ human rights.”

“We demand justice for Awda Al-Hathaleen and an end to the systemic and deeply entrenched impunity that Israeli settlers and state authorities have enjoyed for far too long. Impunity for state-backed settler violence is fueling further violence against Palestinians, who are left with no protection and no justice. Awda Al-Hathaleen’s killing is not the first, but it must be the last.”

Background

Yesterday, Awda was fatally shot. The incident occurred as state-backed settlers, accompanied by a bulldozer, were destroying a sewage pipeline and running over olive trees in Umm Al-Kheir in Massafer Yatta. When residents attempted to intervene, another resident of the village was injured by the same bulldozer, causing him severe concussion.

Today, Yinon Levy, a settler from an illegal outpost in the occupied West Bank and on EU and UK sanctions lists was arrested in relation to his alleged responsibility for the killing – after a court hearing, he was released to house-arrest. An initial Amnesty investigation had indicated that Levy was seen threatening residents with his gun, while armed Israeli police and soldiers were present. It remains unclear if others who may bear responsibility, including as accomplices in the killing have also been subject to investigation or arrest.

Since October 7, 2023, settler violence in the occupied West Bank has significantly increased, with human rights organizations consistently documenting the Israeli authorities’ failure to protect Palestinians and hold perpetrators accountable. This coercive environment, characterized by violence and institutionalized discrimination, deliberately drives Palestinians off their land, constituting the war crime of unlawful transfer. International leaders must exert pressure on Israel to cease its unlawful occupation and dismantle its system of apartheid against Palestinians, ensuring those who perpetuate crimes under international law and other human violations are held accountable.

