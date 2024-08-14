IOPT: $20 Billion Weapons Package to Israel Would Be a Disgrace

In response to the announcement that the U.S. State Department has approved new weapons sales to the Israeli government totaling $20 billion, Nadia Daar, Chief Strategy and Impact Officer with Amnesty International USA made the following statement:

“The Biden administration’s approval of weapons sales to the Israeli government amounting to $20 billion is unthinkable. War crimes and human rights violations by Israeli forces against Palestinians across the Occupied Palestinian Territories are ongoing. Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip remain at risk of genocide and are suffering from an engineered famine amid ongoing intense Israeli military attacks. Nowhere is safe for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

“In light of this latest action by the Biden Administration, Amnesty International urges the U.S. Congress to take urgent action to uphold U.S. and international law by blocking the sales, including through the introduction of a joint resolution of disapproval. Amnesty International also reiterates its calls for the U.S. government to immediately suspend all weapons sales and transfers to the Israeli government and for the implementation of an immediate and permanent ceasefire.”

Background:

Over the last 10 months, Amnesty International has documented numerous unlawful attacks by Israeli forces in the occupied Gaza Strip that have killed Palestinian civilians and wiped-out entire families. In those investigations, Amnesty International also identified the use of U.S. made munitions, including Joint Direct Attack Munitions, GBU-39 Small Diameter bombs, and components by Israeli forces. Amnesty International has documented a longstanding pattern of attacks by Israeli forces that strike civilian objects throughout the ongoing conflict as well as during the 2008-9, 2014, and 2021 conflicts.

