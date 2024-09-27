Global: Abortion Rights Defenders Facing Violence and Stigmatization Share Powerful Stories on Amnesty’s New Podcast

People defending the right to abortion have revealed what it’s like to provide life-saving healthcare in the face of violence, repression and stigma, as part of Amnesty International’s second season of On the Side of Humanity podcast.

The three-part series – slated for release on International Safe Abortion Day on September 28, and available via all good podcast apps – features stories from healthcare workers and activists who are defending the right of women, girls and anyone who can get pregnant to take control over their own bodies and to get the best available healthcare when they most need it. Each episode is approximately 30 minutes.

“Everyone has the right to safe abortion. However, with anti-abortion narratives and legislation gaining ground around the world, people who need abortions, or who make them happen, face increasing, life-changing risks,” said Fernanda Doz Costa, Director of the Gender, Racial Justice, Migrants and Refugees Program at Amnesty International.

“People defending the right to abortion, including those providing essential health services such as nurses, midwives, doctors, as well as activists distributing abortion-inducing pills, are being stigmatized, intimidated, attacked and subjected to unjust prosecutions, making their work increasingly difficult and dangerous to carry out. It’s time to shine a light on their stories through Amnesty’s new podcast and show them the support they deserve.”

Those featured in Amnesty’s new podcast are no different – having faced a tirade of abuse, simply for supporting those in need of an abortion. Some have even been imprisoned, such as Venezuelan teacher and human rights defender Vannesa Rosales, whohelped her 13-year-old student who had been raped to get access to a safe abortion.

“They raided my house and confiscated a grooming kit for my pets with scissors in it,” said Vannesa. “It was used as evidence that I was operating a clandestine abortion clinic. Immediately after, they arrested both of us, the girl’s mother and myself. She was facing up to five years in prison and I up to 15 years.”

Alongside Vannesa’s story, the podcast features abortion rights defenders including Verónica Cruz Sánchez, founder of Las Libres – a feminist Mexican organisation that coordinates a network of daring activists sending free abortion pills to women in the USA; midwife Sylvia Hamata from Namibia advocating for safe abortion access and battling against abortion stigma in her country; eminent Maltese gynaecologist and Professor of Medicine Isabel Stabile; gender rights activist and Amnesty’s campaign partner Stephanie Willman Bordat; world-renowned gynaecologist and former president of FIGO (The International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics) Professor Sabaratnam Arulkumaran; as well as Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard.

Criminalization of abortion is the biggest contributing factor to the estimated 35 million unsafe abortions happening every year. It means healthcare staff are constantly caught in the conflict between the ethical and professional duty to provide the best available care and being criminally liable if they do not follow harmful laws.

“Research over several decades has shown that being able to control one’s reproduction and to exercise reproductive autonomy affects all spheres of life. It is central to the achievement of gender equality and social, racial, gender and economic justice. As part of our global campaign on the right to abortion, Amnesty International calls on states around the world to fulfil their obligations to protect the right to safe and legal abortion for all, and to respect and protect the right of all those who defend the right to abortion,” said Fernanda Doz Costa.

On The Side of Humanity, Series Two, is available to stream on Spotify, Apple and Deezer.

Contact: [email protected]