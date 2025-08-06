Georgia: Impunity Prevails as Mzia Amaghlobeli to Be Jailed After Ill Treatment and an Unfair Trial

Reacting to the conviction and two-year imprisonment of prominent Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said:

“Mzia Amaghlobeli was subjected to a litany of abuses at the hands of the police: verbally assaulted, spat on, injured and then refused medical help. This was admitted by police officers during her trial, yet impunity has prevailed.

“The proceedings were riddled with procedural violations and bias, and the court refused to admit much of the defence’s submissions and investigate credible allegations of ill-treatment by police officials. Mzia Amaghlobeli must receive a fair trial, and the abuses she has suffered must also be independently investigated and addressed to ensure justice.”

Background

On August 6, the Batumi City Court sentenced Mzia Amaghlobeli to two years in jail under Article 351(1) of the Criminal Code for a slap she delivered to the Batumi Police Chief during peaceful protests in the town on January 11, 2025 against government policies.

Mzia Amaghlobeli, a prominent journalist and co-founder of the media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, was arrested twice during the demonstrations. She was first arbitrarily held for publicly posting a protest sticker. She was then arrested again after a verbal altercation with police officers escalated and she slapped the police chief who responded by making sexualized threats and insults. She complained of abuse in police custody, including being spat on and physically assaulted, being denied medical help for the ensuing injuries, and denied access to legal counsel and access to the toilet for several hours.

Her media outlet Batumelebi now faces closure after the state froze its bank accounts. The authorities have failed to investigate any police officers who allegedly ill-treated and otherwise abused her and other protesters.

Mzia’s health has significantly deteriorated in detention and she has not received the medical treatment she needed.

