Eswatini: Amnesty International Designates Arbitrarily Detained MPs as Prisoners of Conscience

Four years since they were imprisoned solely for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association, and political participation, Amnesty International today designated Eswatini Members of Parliament Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube, as prisoners of conscience. The following statement is from Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

“The imprisonment of MPs simply for speaking out is a red line that must never be crossed. Authorities must quash their convictions and sentences and immediately and unconditionally release them. Authorities must repeal or amend legislation that criminalizes human rights and political activism and bring any such legislation in line with international human rights standards.

“By designating Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube as prisoners of conscience, Amnesty International affirms that they should never have been arrested in the first place. Their continued arbitrary detention shows Eswatini’s deepening climate of repression and misuse of the justice system to punish those who dare criticize the government.

“Amnesty International has repeatedly raised concerns over the Eswatini authorities’ increasing intolerance of peaceful dissent, including the arbitrary detention, harassment, and prosecution of activists, opposition leaders, and pro-democracy campaigners.”

Background

Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were arrested on July 25, 2021 following their vocal support for legal reforms and calls for constitutional change in Eswatini. They were convicted of trumped-up charges, including those under the Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008 and the Sedition and Subversive Activities Act of 1938 – laws that have been widely criticized for their vague definitions and chilling effect on human rights including the right to freedom of expression.

On July 31, 2024, the High Court of Eswatini sentenced Mabuza and Dube to 85- and 58-year jail terms, respectively.

Amnesty International’s designation of “prisoner of conscience” applies to individuals who are imprisoned or otherwise physically restricted because of their political, religious or other conscientiously held beliefs, ethnic origin, sex, colour, language, national or social origin, economic status, birth, sexual orientation, or other status – provided they have neither used nor advocated violence.

