Congress Once Again Urged to Pass Joint Resolution of Disapproval and End Arms Transfers to Government of Israel

Amnesty International USA welcomed the introduction of S.J. Res 70, the latest Joint Resolution of Disapproval (JRD) by Senator Sanders that if passed would block the sale of thousands of fully automatic assault rifles to the Israeli government.

“Not only has Amnesty International provided extensive evidence that Israeli forces have repeatedly used U.S.-origin weapons in violation of international law as well as U.S. law and policy, but we found sufficient basis to conclude that Israel is committing the crime of genocide against Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip,” said Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA. “Congress must urgently use their oversight role and pass Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to block weapons sales to the Israeli government.”

The latest sale comes as the U.S. continues to support Israel’s devastating and deadly militarized aid scheme in Gaza, run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF,) while mass starvation spreads. Amnesty has gathered heartbreaking testimonies from medical staff, parents of children hospitalized for malnutrition and displaced Palestinians struggling to survive that paint a horrifying picture of acute levels of starvation and desperation. The starvation of civilians as a method of warfare is a war crime.

“Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured either near militarized distribution sites or on route to humanitarian aid convoys while thousands more are left without food and water needed to survive,” continued O’Brien. “Rather than ensure Palestinians can eat, all the evidence gathered, including testimonies which Amnesty International is receiving from victims and witnesses, suggests that the GHF was designed to placate international concerns while constituting yet another tool of Israel’s genocide.”

“By continuing to provide weapons and other military support to the government of Israel, the U.S. risks complicity in genocide and other serious violations of international law by Israeli forces,” continued O’Brien. “We urge members of Congress who have failed to vote in favor of past Joint Resolutions of Disapproval to seize this opportunity to correct course and stand up for the human rights of Palestinians and against genocide.”

Amnesty International investigations have identified the use of U.S. made weapons in a number of deadly and unlawful attacks by Israeli forces on civilians and civilian objects throughout Gaza.

“Like his predecessor, President Trump seems unwilling to ensure that the U.S. meets its international legal obligations when it comes to the genocide and war crimes being committed by the government of Israel,” continued O’Brien. “That’s why Congress must step in urgently to block these arms transfers.”

