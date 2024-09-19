Banned Books Week: The Human Rights of Authors, Journalists, Poets and Others Must Be Protected 

During National Banned Books Week (September 22-28), Amnesty International USA is spotlighting 13 cases of individuals or communities around the world whose human rights are under attack because of their work as authors, journalists, bloggers, filmmakers, poets, novelists, photojournalists, publishers, academics, musicians, and librarians.

The organization identified themes in which censorship is being carried out around the world and is raising the profiles of various cases to spread awareness and inspire people to act in support of the freedom of expression.

“At its core, the act of banning books and other works is censorship and a violation of the human right to freedom of expression,” said Cynthia Gabriel Walsh, Senior Director, Individuals at Risk Member Engagement with Amnesty International USA. “We all have the right to express ourselves, but too many governments around the world punish those who do. During Banned Books Week, we are bringing attention to the individuals whose creative works – even beyond books – are being banned, and how they are harmed in the process.”

The themes identified by Amnesty International this year are graffiti and protest artists; artists and art collectives; social media contributors; librarians, scholars and educators; and journalists and media workers.

Included in the 13 cases Amnesty International is highlighting are individuals or communities from Argentina, Russia, China, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Angola, the U.S., Mali, Mexico, and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Many of the individuals have been sentenced to prison or are currently detained for publishing books and documentaries; posting on social media; singing, rapping, or writing poems as a form of protest; or other art including painting graffiti to bring awareness to human rights abuses. Read more.

In addition to hosting dozens of community-based events around the U.S. during Banned Books Week, Amnesty International USA gives people the opportunity to learn more about these individual cases and sign petitions or write letters on behalf of the individuals whose human rights are being violated.

“From banning of books in the U.S., to journalist Alberto Amro Jordan being threatened by police in Mexico, to rapper Toomaj Salehi being imprisoned in Iran, governments around the world are violating our human right to freedom of expression,” said Gabriel Walsh. “Together, we are collectively demanding that all of us throughout the world must have our human rights respected.”

As a member of the Banned Books Week Coalition and in solidarity with the American Library Association, every September since 1990, Amnesty International USA has worked with partners during Banned Books Week to draw attention to writers, editors, librarians, publishers, poets, musicians, and readers who experience human rights violations because of their work.

Contact: [email protected]