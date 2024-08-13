Arizonans Will Have Opportunity to Vote Yes on Protecting the Human Right to Abortion  

In response to the announcement that the Arizona Abortion Access Act will be on the ballot in Arizona as Proposition 139, Karla Gonzales Garcia, Gender, Sexuality and Identity Director with Amnesty International USA said:

“Today marks an important and exciting turning point toward ensuring the human right to abortion for Arizonans. Thanks to the hundreds of thousands of Arizonans who signed petitions, the Arizona Abortion Access Act will be on the ballot in November. The outpouring of support for bringing this ballot initiative to the people for a vote clearly shows that the human right to abortion is an important issue for Arizonans. Now, in November, it is time for Arizonans to take the next step and vote yes on this important initiative.

“Since the fall of Roe v. Wade, we’re facing a human rights crisis in this country when it comes to abortion access. Too many people still cannot access healthcare, including abortions, they need. While the lasting solutions to ensure abortion access must be national in scope and go beyond restoring Roe, Arizonans have the powerful opportunity to constitutionally protect access to abortion in their state.

“Keep showing up for abortion rights whenever you can. We urge Arizonans to continue talking with their families, friends, and community members about how important this ballot initiative is, and to get out and vote yes on Proposition 139 in November. Together, we can – and we will – protect the human right to abortion in Arizona.”

Background:

Amnesty International USA is part of the Arizona for Abortion Access coalition, which is made up of diverse groups working to protect abortion access in Arizona. Learn more on our campaign page.