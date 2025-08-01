Angola: Authorities Must Investigate Allegations of Unlawful Use of Force that Killed 22 People During Strike 

Responding to reports that at least 29 people were killed, hundreds more injured and more than 1,200 people arbitrarily arrested in Luanda, Huambo, Benguela and Huíla, during a three-day taxi drivers’ strike which started on July 28, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa regional office Tigere Chagutah said:

“Nobody should be killed, arrested or injured for simply striking. The Angolan security forces must refrain from using unnecessary and disproportionate force during protests and observe due procedure before arresting those suspected of engaging in unlawful conduct.

“Security forces have an obligation to ensure the safety of the public and respect and protect human rights during their operations, including when addressing isolated cases of individuals involved in looting shops, and destroying property.

“We call on the Angolan authorities to promptly initiate an independent, thorough and impartial investigation into the killings and injuries resulting from this crackdown. Perpetrators must be held to account in fair trials that meet international standards and victims of the violations, and their families must be guaranteed comprehensive reparation, which should be proportional to the gravity of the violations and the harm suffered.

“Authorities must also disclose information about those who have been arrested by security forces whose whereabouts remain unknown.”

Background

This week’s protests follow similar ones called by the Angolan Civil Society Movement on July 12, 19 and 26 following a fuel price hike.

During the July 12 and 19 protests, Angolan security forces responded with unnecessary and excessive force resulting in at least three people being injured. 12 people were also arrested in Luanda. The Angola National Taxi Association (ANATA) called for a three-day strike starting on July 28, 2025. Violent clashes with police, acts of “vandalism” and looting were reported in different parts of Luanda, Huambo, Benguela and Huíla. On July 30, the Minister of Interior, Manuel Homem, confirmed the arrest of 1,214 people, 29 deaths and over 200 injured in three days of strike. However, it is likely that not all casualties have been reported and the number of dead or injured could be higher.

Contact: [email protected]