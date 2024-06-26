Amnesty International USA Reaction to the Biden Administration’s Response to Protests in Kenya

In response to the Biden administration’s reaction to the Kenyan government’s crackdown on protesters in Kenya, Kate Hixon, Advocacy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“The fact that we are witnessing the enforced disappearances of Kenyan protesters and journalists being undermined and harassed by the Kenyan government without any meaningful accountability—immediately after President Ruto was given the highest U.S. diplomatic honor by President Biden—demonstrates that the U.S. has continued to fail to prioritize human rights in its relationship with Kenya.

“While the joint statement released by the U.S. and its allies was a start, the Biden administration must do more to loudly condemn police violence against peaceful protesters and enforced disappearances; including speaking with President Ruto directly.”

“We echo our colleagues and partners in Kenya in calling for the Kenyan government to be held responsible for grave human rights violations. The United States has an imperative make use of its close relationship with President Ruto and demand that he and the Kenyan government respect people’s right to peacefully protest.”

