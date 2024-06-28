Amnesty International USA Reaction to the Biden Administration’s Decision to Extend and Redesignate Haiti for TPS

In response to the Biden administration’s decision to extend and redesignate Haiti for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), Daniel Noroña, Advocacy Director for the Americas at Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“We welcome the Biden Administration’s decision to extend and redesignate TPS for Haiti. This action recognizes the dire situation Haitians are facing and will provide a lifeline for safety for Haitians already in the U.S.

“But the administration should go further and also halt all deportations and maritime interdictions that end in forced returns to Haiti, and immediately restore access to asylum to those arriving by land and sea.

“We further urge the administration to ramp up its efforts to support the Haitian government in protecting the people of Haiti. It must take urgent steps to ensure international intervention does not exacerbate civilian harm, either by non-state actors or by Multinational Security Support (MSS). We encourage the administration and Congress to promote Haitian-led solutions to the crisis and to ensure the human rights of Haitians are protected, both in Haiti and in the United States.”

