Amnesty International USA Reaction to Shooting at Apalachee High School 

In response to the horrific mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, GA, Ernest Coverson, Director of Gun Violence Prevention at Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“What was supposed to be the beginning of an exciting school year turned into yet another school shooting. The shooting at Apalachee High tore families apart, traumatized students and teachers, and forces yet another community to answer one question: why?

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the families that lost loved ones on Wednesday, as well as to the entire Winder community that now must pick up the pieces and find some semblance of normalcy again.

“We cannot continue to let the children of our country down. Failing to address this human rights crisis continues to perpetuate the cycle of horrific tragedies like the one at Apalachee High School.

“Congress has had multiple opportunities to pass legislation that will help to curb gun violence in this country. Passing an assault weapons ban and Ethan’s Law for safe storage would be positive steps toward securing a future where our children are able to attend school without the threat of gun violence.

“Amnesty International USA continues to stand with the community of Winder, students and faculty of Apalachee, and other school communities that have been affected by gun violence this school year already.

“We urge Congress to urgently act and pass the Assault Weapons Ban legislation and Ethan’s Law legislation.”

