Amnesty International USA Reaction to Shooting at Annunciation Catholic School

In response to the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN, Ernest Coverson, Director of Gun Violence Prevention at Amnesty International USA, made the following statement:

“Today we are mourning the loss of the precious lives of two children in Minneapolis. The crisis of gun violence continues to plague our country, and today it once again struck our youth.

“An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed in this heinous act of violence. At least 17 other people were injured. What was supposed to be the beginning of an exciting school year turned into yet another school shooting, tearing families apart and traumatizing students, teachers and the entire community.

“Our hearts are heavy. We extend our deepest condolences to the families grieving unimaginable loss, to those reeling from devastating injuries, and to the entire Minneapolis community grieving in the wake of yet another shooting in the USA.

“We cannot continue to let the children of our country down. Failing to address this human rights crisis only ensures that these horrific events will continue. Congress must pass immediate, comprehensive gun safety legislation. Passing an assault weapons ban and Ethan’s Law for safe gun storage are vital steps to prevent further gun violence.

“Amnesty International USA continues to support students, families, educators, and communities harmed by gun violence. We urge Congress to act now. Pass the Assault Weapons Ban. Pass Ethan’s Law. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Contact: [email protected]