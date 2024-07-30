Amnesty International USA Reaction to Introduction of The Destination Reception Assistance Act 

In response to the bicameral introduction of The Destination Reception Assistance Act in Congress that would provide cities with federal funding to support local efforts to welcome asylum seekers into their communities with dignity, Amy Fischer, Director of Refugee and Migrant Rights at Amnesty International USA, said the following:

“This bill would provide vital assistance to cities and counties across the country on the forefront of welcoming asylum seekers and ensuring access to critical resources necessary to rebuilding their lives.

“This critical legislation sends federal dollars to communities investing in systems of dignified welcome like transitional housing, workforce development, case management, and legal services to help new arrivals start working.

“These grants save taxpayer dollars by helping cities and counties move away from expensive emergency shelter systems and ensure new arrivals can reach self-sufficiency as they settle into their new communities and navigate complying with the complex immigration system.

“Amnesty International USA supports these efforts to strengthen communities across the country so that those in search of refuge are able to become integral parts of their new home in a way that upholds their dignity.

“Communities in the U.S. are better when there are resources to welcome people into them and give their new neighbors a fair chance to succeed.”

