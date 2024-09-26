Amnesty International Reaction to Executive Order Intended to Curb Gun Violence

In response to today’s Executive Order by the Biden administration that would improve school-based active shooter drills and would combat machine gun conversion devices and unserialized, 3D-printed firearms, Ernest Coverson, Director of Gun Violence Prevention at Amnesty International USA, said the following:

“As we mark the one-year anniversary of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, today’s Executive Order represents another crucial step toward protecting all Americans and addressing the human rights crisis of gun violence in the United States.

“By establishing the Emerging Firearms Threats Task Force, which aims to control and restrict the flow of 3D-printed firearms and machine gun conversion devices, the Biden administration moves beyond the rhetoric often heard after mass shootings to concrete action, bringing us closer to a safer nation.

“Congress must now urgently act to pass legislation that would help protect the children of the United States from gun violence, such as the assault weapons ban and Ethan’s Law for safe storage.

“AIUSA has long called on Congress to enact a range of measures toward ending gun violence, including efforts to promote safe storage, collaboration to strengthen state background checks, and funding for Community Violence Intervention.

“AIUSA will continue to demand action and policies that ensure children can attend school without fear for their lives.

CONTACT: [email protected]