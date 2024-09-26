AIUSA Welcomes New Board of Directors and Chair 

Amnesty International USA (AIUSA) welcomes its newly elected officers to its Board of Directors.

Ann Burroughs, President & CEO of the Japanese American National Museum and the National Center for the Preservation of Democracy, was elected as Chair of the Board. Callie Moore, a research software engineer at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario, who has been an activist and leader with AIUSA since 2014, was elected Vice Chair.

Burroughs previously served as Amnesty International’s Global Assembly Chair for three years and before that for six years on the AIUSA Board, four of which as Chair. She is a former Prisoner of Conscience who was jailed for her opposition to apartheid in South Africa and she credits Amnesty International for helping to secure her release after nearly five months in prison.

“The US plays a central role in almost every important human rights debate but never more so than today as we face the damage wrought on international human rights protections and standards, the global roll-back of rights, the unparalleled destruction of the armed conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, and elsewhere, and the racial hatred and divisiveness at home,” said Burroughs. “A re-centering of human rights in domestic and international policy is imperative, making the work of AIUSA supremely important and consequential. It has been a privilege to serve Amnesty and the broader human rights movement and I am proud to do so again.”

In addition to the Chair and Vice Chair positions, Chris Foley was elected as Treasurer, Ranya Ahmed as Secretary, Phyllis Pautrat as Member-at-Large, Adrian DeDomenico as Deputy Treasurer, and Deirdre Stieglitz as Deputy Secretary.

The AIUSA Board of Directors is tasked with shaping the organization’s vision by setting goals and priorities. This leadership team provides strategic oversight, ensures strong collaboration with staff, and safeguards the organization’s financial stability through fiscal oversight and fundraising. AIUSA’s members across the U.S. vote on board membership, while board members vote on their own leadership.

“Comprising experienced leaders from diverse backgrounds, including human rights advocates, we are so proud that the AIUSA Board brings a wealth of skills and experiences to advance our critical mission and our grassroots movement for human rights,” said Paul O’Brien, Executive Director of Amnesty International USA. “Now is a crucial time to shine a bright light on human rights violations and hold the powerful to account. I look forward to working with our Board of Directors, our staff, and most importantly – our members across the country – to work towards our vision of a world in which everyone can enjoy the full range of their human rights.”

Contact: [email protected]